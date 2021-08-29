Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 431,554.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 8,325,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

