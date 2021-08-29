TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.76.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.