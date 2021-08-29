TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

