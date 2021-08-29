TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFII opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

