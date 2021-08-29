The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce sales of $432.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.20 million and the highest is $441.42 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE AAN opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $901.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

