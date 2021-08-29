The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,840 shares during the quarter. The AES comprises approximately 6.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.30% of The AES worth $51,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 508.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 102,859 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

