The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.51. 1,067,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,181. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

