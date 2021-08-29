The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.22% of The AZEK worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,262,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -533.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.