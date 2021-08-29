The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283,359 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $70,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,784,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,362. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

