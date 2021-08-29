The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up about 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.86. 735,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

