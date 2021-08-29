The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management owned about 0.07% of The Clorox worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $164.86. 735,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.