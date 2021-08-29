The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,572,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,538 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $355,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 8,844,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,968. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

