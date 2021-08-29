The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of The Hershey worth $73,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $175.63. 570,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

