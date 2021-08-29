The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,282. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

