The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.14.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

