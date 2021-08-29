The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of The Macerich worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after acquiring an additional 865,359 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $29,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

