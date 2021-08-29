The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

