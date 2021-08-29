The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. CWM LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

