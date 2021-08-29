The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IRL traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

