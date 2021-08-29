The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $52,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,293,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,601,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $11,005,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

