The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. 313,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,099. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

