The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Lifted by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,099. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

