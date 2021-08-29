The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of The Timken worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

