The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. The Toro comprises 1.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.38% of The Toro worth $44,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Toro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 64.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at $2,221,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. 305,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $74.98 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

