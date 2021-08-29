The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90. The Weir Group has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.55.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

