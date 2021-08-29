The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up about 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $24.61. 8,325,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.