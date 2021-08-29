THEKEY Reaches Market Cap of $5.43 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $135,787.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

