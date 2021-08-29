Thunder Token Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $89.72 million and $12.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

