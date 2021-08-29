thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

TKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

