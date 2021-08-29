Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 4.43% of Tilly’s worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.05. 444,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,146. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

