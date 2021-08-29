Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Bought by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the period. TIM comprises 0.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.13% of TIM worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIMB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 186,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

