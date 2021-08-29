Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 103% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $514.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 69.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

