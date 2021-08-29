Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 140,133 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 6,549,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

