Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Amdocs worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 571,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

