Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,940 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 144.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 133.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,827,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,241. The firm has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

