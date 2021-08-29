Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

