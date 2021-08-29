Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,198 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Best Buy worth $52,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $117.50. 2,013,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

