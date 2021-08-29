Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 242,494 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,494 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. 1,659,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,830. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

