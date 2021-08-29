Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.47. 31,718,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,811,580. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

