Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 920.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,694 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $40,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 841,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,905. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

