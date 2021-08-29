Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $40,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.53. The company had a trading volume of 783,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,629. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.86. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.