Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.27 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 466,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

