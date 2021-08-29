Todd Asset Management LLC Has $30.21 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,996 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $30,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,658. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

