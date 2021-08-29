Todd Asset Management LLC Has $39.76 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.