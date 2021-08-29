Todd Asset Management LLC Has $53.56 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $53,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

FITB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. 3,724,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

