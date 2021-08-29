Todd Asset Management LLC Has $65.03 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Target worth $65,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $249.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

