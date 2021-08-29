Todd Asset Management LLC Has $74.22 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of United Rentals worth $74,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.22. 476,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

