Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,010 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $52,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 38.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. 5,426,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

