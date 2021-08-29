Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,646 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $36,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.