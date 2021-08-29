Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 64,888 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,888 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $55,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

